Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.12% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

FTLS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 99,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

