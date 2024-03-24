Cooper Financial Group Sells 985 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

