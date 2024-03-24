Cooper Financial Group Sells 6,740 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $92.41. 1,633,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

