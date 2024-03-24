Cooper Financial Group Sells 513 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $61.78. 10,046,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

