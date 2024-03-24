Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 874,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,561. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.