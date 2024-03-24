Cooper Financial Group Has $697,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Starbucks by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

