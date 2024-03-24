Cooper Financial Group Has $656,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 810,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 213,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 145,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 462,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 133,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $58.97. 130,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

