Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,166 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 298,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.