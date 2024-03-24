Cooper Financial Group Acquires 664 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

