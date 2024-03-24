Cooper Financial Group Acquires 481 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $643.74. 838,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

