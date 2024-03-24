Cooper Financial Group Acquires 460 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,230,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,767. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.