Cooper Financial Group Acquires 115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

BDX stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

