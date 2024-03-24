Contrasting Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 13.87 -$14.26 million N/A N/A BioCardia $1.35 million 7.85 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -0.66

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,238.95%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 878.00%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63% BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

