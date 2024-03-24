Contrasting A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $251.70 million 4.03 $39.97 million $0.53 25.72 Payoneer Global $831.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

A10 Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares A10 Networks and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 15.88% 21.67% 11.36% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for A10 Networks and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Payoneer Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Payoneer Global.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Payoneer Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks



A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package. It also provides intelligent management and automation tool comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery. In addition, the company offers A10 Defend Threat Control, a standalone SaaS platform; A10 Defend Orchestrator provides a centralized point of control for seamless distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense management and execution; A10 Defend Detector, a Netflow, Sflow, IPFIX-based DDoS detector used to easily manage the scale and heterogenous nature of SP networks; and A10 Defend Mitigator, a precision, automated, scalable, and intelligent DDoS mitigation solution. It delivers its solutions in optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software forms. The company serves cloud providers; cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable service providers; government organizations; and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. It markets its products through sales organizations; and distribution channel partners, such as distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Payoneer Global



Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

