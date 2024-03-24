Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 664,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

