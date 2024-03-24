Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,640 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.