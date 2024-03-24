Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.