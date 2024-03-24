Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,917 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

