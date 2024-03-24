Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

