Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,955,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,572.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Shares of XSMO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

