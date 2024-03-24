Compound Market Capitalization Tops $581.62 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $581.62 million and $41.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $71.85 or 0.00109320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,116 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,080.65153163 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.59072734 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $45,386,956.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

