Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 5,120 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,903. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

