Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Block were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Trading Down 3.9 %

SQ stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

