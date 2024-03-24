Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

VCIT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

