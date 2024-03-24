Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1,023.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $19.47 on Friday, hitting $284.32. 8,186,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

