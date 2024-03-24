Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.26% of Oculis worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 5,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Oculis Holding AG has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

