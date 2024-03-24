Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.