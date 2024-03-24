Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 140,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $114.42. 2,489,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $115.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

