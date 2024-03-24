Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $1.85 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 156,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

