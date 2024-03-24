Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.64 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,912 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.