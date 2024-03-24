Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 327.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,651 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

