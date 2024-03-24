Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

