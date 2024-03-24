Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.53 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

AFL stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.