Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.42. 395,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,494. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.55.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

