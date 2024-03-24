Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 10,000 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

NSC traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.12. The stock had a trading volume of 910,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,219. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

