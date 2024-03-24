Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 311,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,970 shares of company stock worth $811,069 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 715,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

