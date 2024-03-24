Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 247,916 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,916 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 78,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM remained flat at $113.49 during trading hours on Friday. 14,701,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

