Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.37. 705,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

