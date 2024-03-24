Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

