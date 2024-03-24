Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $137.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.