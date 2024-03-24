Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $9,755,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

