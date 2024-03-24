Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coeur Mining worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Coeur Mining by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 5,225,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

