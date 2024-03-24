Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Lifted to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 665 ($8.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £597.14 million, a P/E ratio of 417.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.28.

In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $482,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

