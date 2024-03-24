Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Lifted to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 665 ($8.47) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $482,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.