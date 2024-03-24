Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clene by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

