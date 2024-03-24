Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

HD stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

