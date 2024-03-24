Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

