Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,314 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 170,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

