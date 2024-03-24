Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

