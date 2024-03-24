Citigroup Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

International Paper stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

