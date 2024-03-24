Citigroup Cuts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $6.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

UP Fintech stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

