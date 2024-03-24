Citigroup Cuts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $6.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
UP Fintech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
